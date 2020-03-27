Emergency situation in Tokmak: 300 volunteers to patrol the city

Voluntary people’s squads were formed in Tokmak city for round-the-clock patrolling of the city. The Mayor of Tokmak, Kadyrbek Chotbaev, told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, 300 citizens will start patrolling tonight. «They will accompany police officers, participate in the work of sanitary-quarantine posts. A lot of people would like to help, we make lists. We try to conduct work remotely — we do not gather them in one place,» Kadyrbek Chotbaev said.

There is an emergency situation regime in Tokmak city.

As of today, there are 58 COVID-19 cases in Kyrgyzstan. A state of emergency and curfew were imposed in the territory of Bishkek, Osh and Jalal-Abad cities, Nookat and Kara-Suu districts of Osh region, Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region.