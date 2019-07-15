Tokmak residents rally against police lawlessness

Residents of Tokmak city hold rally at the building of the City Court because of the lawlessness of the local police. The information was confirmed by the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region.

According to the ministry, the rally was organized by the relatives of the participants of the stabbing incident on the livestock market in Tokmak, which took place in August 2018.

Recall, the deputy of Tokmak City Council Tynai Zhanseitov attacked a fellow villager Talantbek Zhamangulov with a knife. The suspect was charged in absentia with attempted murder and was put on a wanted list. In April 2019, Tynai Zhanseitov came to the police and acknowledged his guilt. The case has been sent for further investigation. Relatives of the victim are outraged and demand a fair investigation.