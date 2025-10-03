Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey

Former First Deputy Minister of Culture Chyngyz Esengul uulu has been appointed Kyrgyzstan’s trade representative in Turkey. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov.

Chyngyz Esengul uulu has already met with Temir Sariev, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The parties discussed expanding Kyrgyzstan — Turkey trade and economic cooperation, supporting exports, and launching joint business initiatives.

According to Temir Sariev, Chyngyz Esengul uulu’s experience will allow him to quickly connect the interests of Kyrgyz companies with the opportunities of the Turkish market.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that domestic businesses have many opportunities, including: