12:47
USD 87.45
EUR 102.79
RUB 1.07
English

Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey

Former First Deputy Minister of Culture Chyngyz Esengul uulu has been appointed Kyrgyzstan’s trade representative in Turkey. The corresponding order was signed by the Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov.

Chyngyz Esengul uulu has already met with Temir Sariev, head of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry. The parties discussed expanding Kyrgyzstan — Turkey trade and economic cooperation, supporting exports, and launching joint business initiatives.

According to Temir Sariev, Chyngyz Esengul uulu’s experience will allow him to quickly connect the interests of Kyrgyz companies with the opportunities of the Turkish market.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry noted that domestic businesses have many opportunities, including:

  • a single-window for entering the Turkish market and finding B2B partners;
  • support for exporters;
  • new opportunities for cooperation in manufacturing and services.
link: https://24.kg/english/345865/
views: 134
Print
Related
Personnel changes take place at State Agency for Physical Culture and Sports
New Director of Judicial Department of Supreme Court appointed
Turkey ready to install cameras, weather boards, signs in Balykchy for free
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion
Kyrgyzstan and Turkey aim to increase bilateral trade turnover to $5 billion
Vice President of Turkey visits Ata-Beyit Historical and Memorial Complex
Vice President of Turkey arrives in Kyrgyzstan
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
Salavat Sadyrakunov appointed Deputy Head of State Insurance Organization
Iskender Adiev appointed Deputy Head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million Kyrgyzstan and Belarus intend to increase trade turnover to $500 million
Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan Rain, snow and frost expected in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery Kyrgyzstan interested in assembling Belarusian agricultural machinery
Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1 Fines for not wearing seatbelts to be imposed automatically from October 1
3 October, Friday
12:39
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymous wallets Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan bans unbacked tokens and anonymou...
12:22
Kyrgyzstan's banks required to implement anti-fraud systems to protect clients
12:01
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan: Individuals wanted by Interpol detained
11:48
Chyngyz Esengul uulu appointed Kyrgyzstan's trade representative in Turkey
11:42
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva takes 3rd place in UWW World Rankings