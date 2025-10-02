13:12
Kyrgyzstan and China to create platform to promote tourism resources

Kyrgyzstan and China will create an online platform to promote tourism resources. The Tourism Development Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the Fund, in Xi’an, Kylychbek Rysaliev, advisor to the head of the fund, gave a presentation on the tourism potential of the Kyrgyz Republic and informed about current projects and initiatives.

Meetings were also held with representatives of businesses and tourism companies in Xi’an.

Following the talks, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed. The document aims to develop an online platform to promote tourism resources in the Kyrgyz Republic and China.
