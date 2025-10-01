13:42
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discuss resettlement of residents of border areas

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan discussed the resettlement of residents of border areas. The press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Batken region reported.

According to the press service, a meeting was held between Aibek Shamenov and Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, Chairman of the Executive Authority of Sughd region of the Republic of Tajikistan. Akims of border areas and heads of law enforcement agencies from both regions also participated in the meeting.

The discussion focused on the results of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, the resettlement of residents of rural areas subject to exchange, and the clearing of yards, gardens, and commercial properties along the border.

Special attention was paid to outreach and awareness-raising work among local residents. The goal is to ensure understanding and compliance with the agreements on the territorial exchange and resettlement.

An agreement was reached to continue joint efforts to ensure public safety, strengthen good-neighborly relations, and develop cooperation between the two regions.
