Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a pharmacist from one of the city’s pharmacies on suspicion of illegal sale of potent medicinal drugs.

According to the department, information had been received earlier that the woman was selling psychotropic medications to acquaintances without a doctor’s prescription. A criminal case was opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

During the operation, the suspect, G.N., 41, was detained. A search of her bag revealed psychotropic drugs Lyrica and Tropicamide.

The seized medications have been sent for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.