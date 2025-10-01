12:08
USD 87.41
EUR 102.75
RUB 1.05
English

Pharmacist detained in Bishkek for selling potent medications

Officers of the State Service on Drug Control of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Bishkek detained a pharmacist from one of the city’s pharmacies on suspicion of illegal sale of potent medicinal drugs.

According to the department, information had been received earlier that the woman was selling psychotropic medications to acquaintances without a doctor’s prescription. A criminal case was opened under Article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic — Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale.

During the operation, the suspect, G.N., 41, was detained. A search of her bag revealed psychotropic drugs Lyrica and Tropicamide.

The seized medications have been sent for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/345541/
views: 176
Print
Related
Girl raped and killed in Issyk-Kul region, suspect detained
Crime group member arrested for possession of pistol and ammunition
Fraudster posing as SCNS officer detained in Jalal-Abad region
SCNS detains Sunhouse Plus developers for defrauding residents
Large batch of potent medications found at Kyrgyz-Uzbek border
Man posing as police major arrested in Bishkek on fraud charges
Illegal drug production channel uncovered in Issyk-Kul region
Six kilograms of drugs and firearm seized in Issyk-Kul region
SCNS: 20 government employees involved in corruption at Chaldovar checkpoint
SCNS detains former member of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles Kyrgyzstan reaches duty-free import quota for electric vehicles
Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects Kyrgyz Cabinet and Rosatom to identify energy storage projects
Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards Kyrgyzstan to align address system with international standards
Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus Adylbek Kasymaliev to pay official visit to Belarus
1 October, Wednesday
11:41
Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles Kyrgyzstan establishes new rules for legalized vehicles
11:25
Lluis Bernat Molina steps down as head coach of Kyrgyzstan's futsal team
11:14
Over 14,000 vehicles with foreign number plates registered in Kyrgyzstan
11:09
Four trade and logistics centers to be opened in Kyrgyzstan by end of 2025
11:02
Aid to Afghanistan: Cabinet orders allocation of food from material reserves