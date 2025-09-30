Nearly half of students in Kyrgyzstan consume unhealthy food. A new medical study published in the journal Healthcare of Kyrgyzstan says.

The study found that 48 percent of students eat unhealthy food and prefer energy drinks.

Researchers Mamatzhan Arstanbekov and Rustam Tukhvatshin analyzed medical questionnaires assessing diet, physical activity, and energy drink consumption among Kyrgyzstanis aged from 18 to 25.

The study also revealed that 35 percent of students consume alcohol, which negatively affects their health and adaptive capacity.

«To preserve the health of young people, it is necessary to promote healthy lifestyles and prevent harmful habits, including the consumption of energy drinks,» the researchers concluded.