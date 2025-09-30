Undeclared shipment of toys from Kyrgyzstan seized in Russia

Astrakhan customs officers have intercepted a shipment of imported children’s toys weighing over 7.5 tons that showed signs of illegal importation. The cargo arrived in a truck from Kyrgyzstan, the Federal Customs Service reported.

The shipment included electric toy cars, puzzles, dolls, playsets, baby strollers, and other goods.

The vehicle was stopped and inspected by a mobile customs unit as part of efforts to combat gray imports.

An analysis of the accompanying documents revealed signs of inaccurate declaration of the goods.

The truck was redirected to a permanent customs control zone for inspection, after which the possibility of initiating an administrative offense case will be considered.