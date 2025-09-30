Cabinet Chairman on potential of creating EAEU unified technological space

Kyrgyzstan sees great potential in forming a unified technological space where innovations and industrial solutions can circulate freely. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Adylbek Kasymaliev, said at the plenary session «Union of New Technologies: Creating the Industry of the Future» during Innoprom. Belarus industrial exhibition. BELTA reported.

He noted that the Innoprom is steadily expanding its geography.

In Minsk, Kyrgyzstan is represented by companies from diverse sectors — from mechanical engineering and light industry to digital technologies.

Kasymaliev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is committed to building systematic cooperation and increasing mutual investment. «It is in such formats that trust is built, economic cooperation is strengthened, and a shared future is shaped,» he said.

According to him, accelerated industrial development is one of Kyrgyzstan’s top economic policy priorities.

From January to August, the national economy grew by 11 percent overall, with industry making a significant contribution, accounting for 18 percent of GDP. Between 2024 and 2025, 179 industrial facilities were launched in the country, creating more than 14,000 jobs.

Adylbek Kasymaliev pointed to the emergence of new industries and cooperative projects. He cited the automotive industry as an example, demonstrating robust growth thanks to cooperation with CIS partners. Assembly lines for passenger cars and trucks have been established, and the production of radiators and elevator equipment is expanding. The implementation of industrial projects is supported by financial institutions, including the Eurasian Development Bank and bilateral funds providing preferential lending.

«These projects show that by joining efforts and advancing innovation, we are laying the foundation for sustainable growth and industrial integration,» the Cabinet Chairman stated.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan is open to cooperation on joint projects. «We see enormous potential in creating a unified technological space where innovations and industrial solutions can move freely. Particular attention must be paid to the development of research and design work, which form the basis for innovation and the competitiveness of our enterprises. I am convinced that consolidation of technological and industrial potential will become a key factor in sustainable development,» Adylbek Kasymaliev concluded.