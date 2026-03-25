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Implementation of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan requires qualified personnel

The rollout of new technologies in Kyrgyzstan is facing a shortage of skilled personnel. Talant Amanov, Acting Chairman of the Board of Tunduk JSC, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to him, the implementation of new technologies is accompanied by a number of challenges, primarily related to personnel shortages and funding. There is a severe shortage of specialists, especially those with skills and experience in artificial intelligence.

«AI wasn’t much talked about before, but now it’s everywhere. We need professional personnel. Not just programmers, but specialists with a specific focus on the study and development of artificial intelligence,» he said.

Talant Amanov acknowledged that adequate funding is necessary to attract highly qualified specialists.

«First, we need to ensure decent wages, then the personnel will appear,» he noted.

The development of digital solutions also requires additional funds, including for the purchase of equipment and software, the specialist explained, adding that developing these solutions in-house would take a long time. Therefore, ready-made components can be used and integrated to speed up processes.
link: https://24.kg/english/367355/
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