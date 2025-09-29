Representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan hold border meeting

Presidential Envoy to Batken region, Aibek Shamenov, met with the head of Tajikistan’s Sughd region, Rajabboy Akhmadzoda, at the border. The regional administration’s press service reported.

The meeting was attended by heads of border districts and heads of law enforcement agencies.

According to the Plenipotentiary Representative’s office, the parties discussed issues of border delimitation and demarcation, planned population resettlement, clearing yards and gardens, and commercial properties.

They also agreed to conduct public awareness campaigns and ensure public safety in border areas.

Following the meeting, the parties reaffirmed their intention to strengthen good-neighborly relations and continue their cooperation.