Company's operations suspended in Bishkek for violating safety regulations

Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan Nurdan Oruntaev made an unscheduled inspection of construction sites in Bishkek on September 28.

During the inspection at the construction site of an apartment building at 120, Moskovskaya Street, noncompliance with technical safety requirements was identified, as well as the absence of a construction passport confirming the legality of the work.

As a result, the construction company Even KZ, which is working on the site, was fined, and construction was temporarily suspended.

The Ministry of Construction reminds everyone that technical safety regulations must be strictly observed at every construction site, as they directly impact the lives and health of people.