Cabinet hands over equipment and vehicles to Natural Resources Ministry

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev presented the keys to vehicles and specialized equipment to the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev noted that environmental issues have become a pressing global problem. He stated that President Sadyr Japarov pays special attention to environmental protection.

«As you know, the head of state himself participates in garbage cleanups. We understand the importance of preserving the environment. One such signal is the shrinking glaciers. Therefore, decisive and effective action is necessary. We note that the new specialized equipment was purchased with funds received from the ministry’s efforts to identify cases of environmental pollution. This demonstrates your hard work, dedication, and commitment to protecting Kyrgyzstan’s environment. I am confident that with the advent of modern technology and your diligent work, the ministry will be able to work more dynamically, efficiently, and with new capabilities to protect the country’s environment,» the Cabinet Chairman said.

To strengthen the Ministry of Natural Resources’ material and technical base, 39 units of specialized equipment (pickup trucks, cars, and boats) were handed over.
