Kyrgyzstanis convicted in Russia for transportation of endangered gyrfalcon

The Ivolginsky District Court of Buryatia sentenced two Kyrgyzstanis for the illegal transportation of highly valuable animals.

According to investigators, the defendants conspired to transport a gyrfalcon, a bird listed in the Russian Red Book of endangered species, but were stopped by border guards from the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Buryatia. The court sentenced the foreign citizens to 2.3 and 2.6 years in prison, respectively, to be served in a general regime penal colony.

It was previously reported that the Kyrgyzstanis were arrested in October 2024. For a reward of 100,000 rubles, they planned to deliver a gyrfalcon poached from Transbaikal to Krasnoyarsk. The gyrfalcon was returned to its natural habitat after its seizure.