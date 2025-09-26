14:25
Cabinet discusses improving efficiency of EAEU goods accounting points

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan held a meeting to develop a set of measures aimed at improving the efficiency of goods accounting points within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Bakyt Torobaev, emphasized the importance of implementing effective digital mechanisms for monitoring and accounting of goods, strengthening interagency cooperation, and eliminating conditions that contribute to the loss of tax revenues in the state budget.

The coordination and oversight of tasks assigned to government bodies will be carried out by the Department for Monitoring the Implementation of Decisions of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers and the Administration of the Head of State.
