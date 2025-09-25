19:36
925 apartment buildings being constructed under state housing program

A total of 925 apartment buildings, with a total floor area of ​​4 million square meters, are currently under construction in Kyrgyzstan under the state housing program. The Cabinet of Ministers’ press service reported.

According to it, Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected the construction of Yntymak residential complex, which is being built by the State Mortgage Company (SMC) in southern part of Bishkek.

As part of My Home project, 48 high-rise buildings of 18 and 24 stories are planned, comprising 6,970 apartments with a total floor area of 603,534 square meters. The complex will also include 3,852 parking spaces and 32,606 square meters of commercial premises. Construction is being carried out in four stages.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that residential complexes are being built in all regions of the country to provide housing for citizens on the waiting list. He instructed developers to complete the work on time and with high quality.

President Sadyr Japarov laid the foundation stone for the project on October 18, 2024.
