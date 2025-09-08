19:27
IDA to allocate $101.5 million budget loan to Kyrgyzstan

Members of the Parliament at a meeting of the Committee on Budget, Economic and Fiscal Policy of Kyrgyzstan reviewed a draft agreement between Kyrgyzstan and the International Development Association (IDA).

The document titled «First Financing of the Sustainable and Inclusive Growth Development Policy» was signed in Bishkek on July 8, 2025.

The agreement provides for the budget support in the amount of $101.5 million, of which $68.1 million is provided for 50 years (including a 10-year interest-free period) and $33.4 million for 12 years (including a 6-year interest-free period).

The budget support is planned to be used for:

  • Support for Kyrgyzneftegaz JSC;
  • Assistance for the construction of Kambar-Ata HPP;
  • Capitalization of the State Development Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The deputies approved the bill on ratification of the agreement in the first reading.
