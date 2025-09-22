16:25
Weather alert in Kyrgyzstan: Heavy rains expected

A weather alert has been issued in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the forecast, unstable weather and localized heavy rains are expected in Chui and Issyk-Kul regions from September 23 to September 24, 2025.

The rainfall could cause flooding in low-lying areas and on slopes. Residents are advised to take precautions and avoid staying near riverbeds and ravines during the periods of rain.

Rescue services have been placed on high alert and are prepared to respond to potential emergencies.
