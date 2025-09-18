Deplorable state of city schools: Aibek Dzhunushaliev dismisses two officials

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected several educational institutions in the capital, including the secondary school No. 56, gymnasium No. 39, and specialized preschool institutions No. 117 and 87. The City Hall’s press service reported.

It was confirmed that the condition of school No. 56, previously raised by residents, was indeed deplorable.

The mayor dismissed deputy head of the Oktyabrsky district administration Asel Sadykova and head of the District Education Department Nurlan Baigulov.

A warning was issued to head of Oktyabrsky district administration Zhanybek Orozaliev, while Deputy Mayor Viktoria Mozgacheva and head of the City Education Department Rakhat Musaeva faced disciplinary action.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed that all identified deficiencies at school No. 56 be resolved by September 22, including tidying up the schoolyard, repairing sidewalks, restoring greenery, upgrading sports hall lighting, closing basement premises, and installing fencing to ensure student safety.

He also ordered urgent measures to improve conditions at school No. 56 and to include it in the list of facilities scheduled for major repairs next year. Additional funds will be allocated from the mayor’s reserve fund.

It was reported earlier that sixth-grade students at school No. 56 were left without teachers for four core subjects at the very start of the school year.