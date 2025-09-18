11:57
USD 87.45
EUR 103.62
RUB 1.06
English

Deplorable state of city schools: Aibek Dzhunushaliev dismisses two officials

Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev inspected several educational institutions in the capital, including the secondary school No. 56, gymnasium No. 39, and specialized preschool institutions No. 117 and 87. The City Hall’s press service reported.

It was confirmed that the condition of school No. 56, previously raised by residents, was indeed deplorable.

The mayor dismissed deputy head of the Oktyabrsky district administration Asel Sadykova and head of the District Education Department Nurlan Baigulov.

A warning was issued to head of Oktyabrsky district administration Zhanybek Orozaliev, while Deputy Mayor Viktoria Mozgacheva and head of the City Education Department Rakhat Musaeva faced disciplinary action.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev instructed that all identified deficiencies at school No. 56 be resolved by September 22, including tidying up the schoolyard, repairing sidewalks, restoring greenery, upgrading sports hall lighting, closing basement premises, and installing fencing to ensure student safety.

He also ordered urgent measures to improve conditions at school No. 56 and to include it in the list of facilities scheduled for major repairs next year. Additional funds will be allocated from the mayor’s reserve fund.

It was reported earlier that sixth-grade students at school No. 56 were left without teachers for four core subjects at the very start of the school year.
link: https://24.kg/english/343959/
views: 163
Print
Related
Bishkek needs 77 new schools to cover deficit
Eldar Abakirov: Number of schools does not keep up with student growth
Kyrgyz and Russian schools named after Valentina Tereshkova to cooperate
Kyrgyzstan simplifies licensing procedure for private schools
Child safety: Panic buttons installed in all schools of Bishkek
Two Deputy Ministers of Natural Resources of Kyrgyzstan dismissed
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
Ravshanbek Sabirov dismissed as Labor Minister, new Acting Minister appointed
Three Bishkek City Court judges fired for releasing crime group members
Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25
Popular
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V
Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030 Finance Ministry of Kyrgyzstan names key economic risks for 2026–2030
Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan Vice President of Turkey to pay official visit to Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city President Sadyr Japarov opened Islamic Academy in Tokmak city
18 September, Thursday
11:38
Deputy head of Sokuluk district detained in corruption case Deputy head of Sokuluk district detained in corruption...
11:32
118 teachers to compete for “Best Teacher of the Year” title
11:30
Roads to be closed in Bishkek due to Organization of Turkic States summit
11:25
Finance Ministry holds first money auction on Kyrgyz Stock Exchange
10:57
Deplorable state of city schools: Aibek Dzhunushaliev dismisses two officials