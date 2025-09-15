16:25
Bishkek hosts talks on new cooperation projects with Prince Rahim Aga Khan V

A meeting between the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev and Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, who arrived in Kyrgyzstan on a working visit, took place at Yntymak Ordo complex in Bishkek.

The sides discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, and social development. Adylbek Kasymaliev conveyed greetings on behalf of President Sadyr Japarov and expressed gratitude for choosing Kyrgyzstan as the venue for the Aga Khan Award for Architecture ceremony.

The Cabinet Chairman highlighted the significant contribution of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to the country’s socio-economic development. He underscored the importance of the University of Central Asia in Naryn, which provides opportunities for Kyrgyz and regional youth to access quality education and supports the development of mountain areas.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm welcome and expressed readiness to continue joint efforts.

Following the talks, a special cancellation ceremony of a new postage stamp dedicated to the Aga Khan Award for Architecture was held. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening and expanding cooperation across various fields.
