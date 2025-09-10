Registration for Hajj 2026 begins in Kyrgyzstan

Applications from new candidates for Hajj 2026 will begin to be accepted in Kyrgyzstan from September 23. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Those wishing to perform the pilgrimage must make an advance payment of $2,000 and a non-refundable fee of 1,200 soms to a special account «Hajj 2026» in Eldik Bank OJSC. Registration is carried out on a first-come, first-served basis, depending on the time of payment (based on the original receipt) and until the quota is filled.

Payments will begin to be accepted on September 23 and will continue until the quota is completely filled. After that, payments will no longer be accepted.

Candidates who have paid the specified amount must submit a full package of documents to territorial operators at regional and city qaziyats for registration from September 23 to October 2.

Requirements for applicants participating in the electronic registration for the Hajj:

Registration is carried out only on the basis of an electronic passport or ID card;

Original receipt for an advance payment of $2,000 to the «Hajj-2026» account in Eldik Bank OJSC;

Original receipt for a non-refundable fee of 1,200 soms to the same account;

Passport for travel abroad;

A copy of the page of the electronic passport and the passport for travel abroad must be on the same sheet;

A passport for travel abroad that expires before November 30, 2026 is considered invalid;

For women, a mahram is required;

If a woman is traveling with her husband — a marriage certificate;

If a woman travels with another male relative — a birth certificate;

For women born in January 1981, a copy of the birth certificate or marriage certificate is accepted; for those born in February of the same year — only the original document;

Four 3×4 photographs (color, on a white background, on matte paper);

Women are prohibited from being photographed in a white or black headscarf, men — in a white shirt and with a white headdress;

Photos edited in Photoshop are considered invalid;

Medical certificate in the form No. 086u (from September 23, 2025), as well as certificates from a psychiatrist and narcologist about the absence of diseases;

Signed consent to the processing of personal data (the signature must match the signature on the ID card);

Signing of the agreement and entering data into the Hajj database (the signature must match the signature on the ID card);

Indicating the candidate’s clothing size and personal phone number when registering with the operator;

The applicant must be at least 18 years old (citizens who turn 18 in 2026 have the right to participate in the Hajj).

If additional payments are set for citizens, who have previously performed the pilgrimage, when obtaining a visa in the Hajj database (Masar elektroniyah) or from Saudi Arabia, such expenses are paid by the candidate independently. Operators are obliged to familiarize each such candidate with this information and include it in the contract.

Citizens planning the Hajj in 2026 are obliged to register within the established time frame. Latecomers will not be accepted. If the Hajj quota is filled during the process of accepting payments, the acceptance of funds in Eldik Bank OJSC will be terminated.

In case of changes or additions to the specified requirements, additional information will be provided.