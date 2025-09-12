Job and career fair to be held in Bishkek on October 2

A job and career fair will take place on October 2 at the Gapar Aitiev National Museum of Fine Arts in Bishkek. It was announced on Birinchi Radio.

More than 100 employers are expected to participate in the event. The fair will also feature career guidance events for schoolchildren and students.

Gulzada Akunova, chief specialist at the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration, noted that the ministry is actively working to promote employment. Employment support services are available across the country, where citizens can access free career counseling, professional training, and business consulting services. Unemployment and temporary disability benefits are also provided as support measures.

Job fairs for job seekers are organized twice a year — in spring and autumn.

Gulzada Akunova added that 44,000 unemployed citizens had applied to employment services as of August 1, 2025, according to data from the National Statistical Committee.

She noted that efforts are also underway to reduce poverty and create additional jobs. For more than three years, the country has been implementing Social Contract program for low-income families. The amount of social assistance is 150,000 soms, and in 2025, 13,333 families were able to take part in the program.

Monitoring results showed that five participants have already become millionaires.

«In addition, since 2024, a pilot project «Youth Internship» has been carried out for citizens aged from 16 to 35. Its goal is to provide initial work experience, improve qualifications, and ensure further employment. A total of 3,000 young citizens have taken part, with more than 2,000 of them already employed. By government decision, the pilot project will be extended until 2027. Young people are interning in healthcare, veterinary services, the banking sector, and other areas,» Gulzada Akunova said.