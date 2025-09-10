Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozbekov loses to Olympic champion from Cuba

Boxer from Kyrgyzstan Almaz Orozbekov lost a fight to Olympic champion from Cuba Erislandy Alvarez at the World Championships in Liverpool. The World Boxing Website says.

He competed in the weight category up to 65 kilograms, where he started from the 1/16 finals.

In the first fight, he defeated his opponent from Bulgaria Viktorio Iliev with a score 5:0.

In the 1/8 finals, his opponent was the number one contender of the tournament Erislandy Alvarez. The Kyrgyzstani lost to the champion with a score 3:1. Following three rounds, the judges awarded the victory to the Cuban athlete by split decision.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu dropped out of the contenders for medals at the World Boxing Championships.