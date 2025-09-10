Agricultural census in Kyrgyzstan to be conducted electronically

The agricultural census scheduled in Kyrgyzstan for November 2025 will be conducted electronically using a mobile application available in Russian and Kyrgyz. Baktybek Orozbaev, chief specialist of the Statistical Census and Geoinformation System Department at the National Statistical Committee, said on Birinchi Radio.

According to Orozbaev, this major state event is to be held once every ten years.

«After the collapse of the Soviet Union, the national statistical system conducted a census in 2002–2003 in two stages. Since then, for both objective and subjective reasons, such a census has not been conducted. Therefore, November will mark the second national agricultural census in sovereign Kyrgyzstan,» he noted.

He explained that during the previous census, enumerators carried large bags and filled out forms manually. The electronic format was tested in 2022 during the population census and received positive feedback.

«To ensure the confidentiality and security of information collected from the public, the application has been designed for use only by census personnel. Each worker will have their own login and password to access the system,» Baktybek Orozbaev emphasized.

Key goals of the census:

Obtain complete, accurate, and reliable data on key agricultural indicators in line with international standards;

Identify structural and social changes in agriculture to study sectoral development trends;

Gather information on the structure of local territorial units for conducting policy at the regional level.

Entities subject to the census include: