More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census

Preparations for the agricultural census, scheduled for November this year, have begun in Kyrgyzstan. The press service of the National Statistical Committee reported.

It is noted that trainings are being held in the regions for temporary census personnel to prepare local government employees for high-quality agricultural census.

According to the National Statistical Committee, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated more than 277 million soms for the census, 87.8 percent of which will be spent on payment of salaries of the recruited census personnel and contributions to the Social Fund. The agricultural census will be conducted by 6,791 employees.

The committee noted that the agricultural census is conducted once every ten years. It covers:

  • Agricultural state and collective farms;
  • Subsidiary farms of educational institutions, industrial, transport, construction and other enterprises and organizations;
  • Peasant (farm) households;
  • Farms of individual entrepreneurs;
  • Personal subsidiary farms of the population (including collective gardens and vegetable gardens).
