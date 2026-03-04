Agricultural census to begin in Kyrgyzstan on March 20

An agricultural census will be conducted in Kyrgyzstan from March 20 to April 10. Elmira Alymkulova, chief of staff of the National Statistical Committee of the Kyrgyz Republic, announced on Birinchi Radio.

According to her, such an event is held once every ten years and is nationwide. However, a census has not been conducted for the past 22 years.

The agricultural census will provide accurate data on indicators such as:

the number and structure of agricultural enterprises and farms of all types of ownership;

the types and volumes of agricultural production;

the availability of land, labor, and material resources;

the number of livestock and poultry;

the specifics of farming practices and the level of mechanization.

«All this will give us a comprehensive picture of how the country is developing in this area. Objective information is needed for agricultural policy and investment forecasting in the sector. In this census, we are completely moving away from paper-based data and toward an electronic format. The information will be transmitted to the central server of the National Statistical Committee, which will be protected across all communication channels. This guarantees the confidentiality and timeliness of all data,» Elmira Alymkulova said.

She noted that a total of 6,791 temporary employees (census takers, registrars, instructors, controllers, and coordinators) will be recruited locally. They will receive a salary approved by the Cabinet of Ministers for their work.