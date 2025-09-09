09:37
Judokas from Kyrgyzstan to compete at prestigious tournament in Prague

The International Judo Tournament Prague European Open 2025 will take place in Prague, Czech Republic, from September 27 to September 28. The website of the International Judo Federation says.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented by Khanbolot Yrysbekov and Baibol Salamat uulu (both in up to 66 kg category), Tegin Almazzhan uulu, Chyngyzkhan Sagynaliev, and Adilet Kanatbekov (all up to 81 kg), as well as Naufal Zavrazhny (up to 90 kg).

A total of 465 athletes from 36 countries are expected to participate in the tournament.
