President Sadyr Japarov launches airports in Naryn and Kazarman

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, as part of his working visit to Naryn region, launched the airports in Naryn and Kazarman.

The head of state noted that with the commissioning of Naryn and Kazarman airports, all air harbors in Kyrgyzstan will be activated and begin operating.

«In our conditions, having no access to the sea, air traffic plays a huge role in the development of our relations with the countries of the world. International Airport Manas JSC is actively developing today in this direction. The organizational and management structure is improving, the infrastructure of our airports throughout the country is being updated, the route network is expanding. Along with this, the activities of our airports are developing comprehensively.

As a result, the activities of the aviation industry of the republic are reviving. As you know, Talas airport was put into operation in May last year, and Karakol International Airport was opened at the end of last year. Passenger terminals are being built at Osh and Tamchy airports, the runway is being renovated and the airport terminal is being expanded at Manas airport. The construction of the new international airport Jalal-Abad has begun,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov added that the airports built in Soviet times have never undergone major repairs during all this time.

«At some point, due to life circumstances and the lack of passengers, air traffic was reduced, and the Naryn airport ceased operations in 1999. Today, thanks to God, regular flights on the Bishkek—Naryn—Bishkek route are officially resuming, and after a quarter of a century, the air harbor is coming back to life. Now, alongside the roar of Naryn River, the sound of planes bound for the Tien Shan will also be heard.

The Naryn and Kazarman airports are key transport hubs for the mountainous regions. They will make a significant contribution to strengthening ties between residents of Naryn region and Toguz-Toro district with the rest of Kyrgyzstan.

With the reopening of these airports, the transport infrastructure of our mountain regions will improve, and their investment appeal will increase. This will also provide quicker and easier access for foreign entrepreneurs and tourists to Naryn region and Toguz-Toro district. Thus, it will bring major social and economic benefits to these remote areas,» the President said.

The passenger throughput capacity of these airports has increased to 100 people per hour. The terminals are equipped with new passenger service facilities. In addition, special equipment has been purchased to maintain the aerodromes in operational condition.

All work carried out at the two airports was funded from the own resources of Manas International Airport, which allocated a total of 8.175 billion soms for the implementation of these large-scale infrastructure projects.

To improve passenger service infrastructure, specialized equipment and machinery worth 3.356 billion soms were purchased.

Furthermore, Manas International Airport JSC, using its own funds, has expanded the country’s aircraft fleet, allocating a total of 2.385 billion soms to acquire three Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 aircraft for Asman Airlines.

Next year, another Bombardier Dash 8 is expected to be purchased, along with larger aircraft such as Boeing or Airbus for international flights. With these aircraft entering service, the stability and availability of domestic flights will be strengthened, and the number of international flights will increase sharply.

The Bombardier Dash 8 will operate regular flights on Bishkek—Naryn—Bishkek and Bishkek—Kazarman—Bishkek routes.