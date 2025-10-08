335 hectares of land to be allocated to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC

A total of 335 hectares of land in Issyk-Kul and Batken regions will be transferred to Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC for its operational needs. The corresponding resolution was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document outlines the decision to transfer land plots in two regions to the ownership of the company.

The measure aims to ensure the efficient use of state property and promote the development of airport infrastructure.

Airports of Kyrgyzstan JSC will receive the following land plots:

a 199.1-hectare site in Toru-Aigyr-Tamchy aiyl aimak of Issyk-Kul district;

a 70.5-hectare site in Shaiybek Ata aiyl aimak of Issyk-Kul district;

a 66-hectare site in Batken.

The land will be included the company’s authorized capital to increase the state’s shareholding. The Cabinet of Ministers will carry out a market valuation of the plots and oversee their registration.