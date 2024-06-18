17:49
USD 87.86
EUR 93.94
RUB 1.00
English

Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports

Japan will allocate $15 million to improve the efficiency of airports in Kyrgyzstan. Acting Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, Daniyar Bostonov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

He presented to the deputies the draft grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the project «Improvement of air traffic control facilities at international airports».

The project provides for a 100 percent grant of $15 million, which will be used to build a new air navigation tower at the airport of the southern capital and upgrade the air traffic control system of Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul International Airports.

It is noted that expansion in length of the runway of the southern capital’s airfield by 400 meters has led to a deterioration in the visibility of the airfield from the existing tower. This makes it difficult to provide safe air traffic service. The height of the new tower will be 37 meters.

«The benefits of the project for the Kyrgyz Republic: increased flight safety, minimizing the risks of accidents and incidents, improvement of airport efficiency, reduction of flight delays, improvement of the level of service,» Daniyar Bostonov said.

The start of the project is April 2025. Completion of works and commissioning date is January 2027.
link: https://24.kg/english/296871/
views: 284
Print
Related
Japan to train 20 state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan
Japanese company to prepare analysis of Bishkek's perspective development
President Japarov meets with State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan
New CT scanner installed at National Hospital in Bishkek
New Diagnostic Radiology Department opened at National Cardiology Center
Kyrgyz language textbook published in Tokyo
Large Japanese company to develop master plan for Bishkek
Japan to spend $3.5 million on assistance to low-income Kyrgyzstanis
Japan to allocate 1.87 billion yen to Kyrgyzstan for irrigation equipment
Yuri Ito from Japan about Kyrgyzstan: You can feel nomad’s spirit everywhere
Popular
SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting SCNS detains 15 Islamic State adherents engaged in recruiting
President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission President receives Russian Ambassador on occasion of completion of his mission
Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted Kempir-Abad case: All defendants acquitted
Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Biden nominates Brian Stimmler for post of Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan
18 June, Tuesday
17:18
Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan Rosatom to rehabilitate tailing dumps in Kyrgyzstan
17:08
Kamchybek Tashiev opens kindergarten built for children of SCNS employees
16:06
Japan to train 20 state and municipal employees from Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Almambet Shykmamatov appointed Assistant to President of Kyrgyzstan
15:05
More than 300 kilometers of railway from China to run through Kyrgyzstan