Japan to allocate $15 million to improve work of Kyrgyzstan's airports

Japan will allocate $15 million to improve the efficiency of airports in Kyrgyzstan. Acting Director of the State Civil Aviation Agency, Daniyar Bostonov, said at a meeting of the Committee on Transport, Communications, Architecture and Construction of the Parliament.

He presented to the deputies the draft grant agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) on the project «Improvement of air traffic control facilities at international airports».

The project provides for a 100 percent grant of $15 million, which will be used to build a new air navigation tower at the airport of the southern capital and upgrade the air traffic control system of Manas, Osh and Issyk-Kul International Airports.

It is noted that expansion in length of the runway of the southern capital’s airfield by 400 meters has led to a deterioration in the visibility of the airfield from the existing tower. This makes it difficult to provide safe air traffic service. The height of the new tower will be 37 meters.

«The benefits of the project for the Kyrgyz Republic: increased flight safety, minimizing the risks of accidents and incidents, improvement of airport efficiency, reduction of flight delays, improvement of the level of service,» Daniyar Bostonov said.

The start of the project is April 2025. Completion of works and commissioning date is January 2027.