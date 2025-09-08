10:02
First bus on direct Karakol – Almaty route sets off

The first bus on the direct route Karakol — Almaty set off on September 7. The Director of the Karakol city bus station Mars Aliyev reported.

According to him, the cost of a ticket is 1,200 soms.

«Now tourists and passengers will be able to save time and money, because they do not need to go to Bishkek or Chui region. The new route will contribute to the development of tourism in the region and the strengthening of transport links between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, which is especially important during the tourist season,» Mars Aliyev said.

Passenger transportation on this route will be carried out year-round.

Earlier it was reported that Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint has switched to a 24-hour operating schedule.
