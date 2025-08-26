20:37
Bus service Karakol – Almaty to resume in September via Kegen checkpoint

Starting September, the international bus service Karakol — Almaty — Karakol will resume through Kegen border checkpoint. Presidential press secretary Askat Alagozov announced on Facebook.

According to him, the service will operate year-round, greatly facilitating travel between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.

«The Karakol — Almaty — Karakol bus line existed back in Soviet times but was suspended during the independence period for various reasons. Now, Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Transport is holding talks with the Kazakh side to fully relaunch the route,» Alagozov noted.

He also reported that since August 25, Karkyra—Unaazhol checkpoint has switched to a 24/7 operation mode.

The decision to restore routes and strengthen cooperation in the transport sector was reached following talks between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
