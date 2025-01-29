Adylbek Kasymaliev to tell about digitalization in KR at EAEU meeting in Almaty

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev will pay a working visit to the city of Almaty on January 30-31 this year. The Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of the trip, the head of the Cabinet of Ministers will take part in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, where topical issues of economic cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union will be discussed.

In addition, Adylbek Kasymaliev will speak at a plenary session of the international digital forum Digital Almaty 2025, where he will present Kyrgyzstan’s position in the field of digitalization and development of information technology.

The program of the visit also includes bilateral meetings with the heads of government of a number of countries. It is expected that these meetings will allow discussing issues of bilateral cooperation and strengthening partnerships.