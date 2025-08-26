11:11
Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint switches to 24-hour operation mode

Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint has been switched to a 24-hour operation mode since August 25, 2025. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

This decision is a result of bilateral agreements reached at the highest level between Sadyr Japarov and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during the latter’s official visit to Kyrgyzstan.

«Karkyra-Avtodorozhny checkpoint is located in Tyup district of Issyk-Kul region. It is a multilateral crossing point designed for the passage of individuals and vehicles. In the near future, in 2026, the construction of modern border infrastructure facilities is planned at the checkpoint, which will significantly increase its throughput capacity and overall efficiency of border control,» the statement says.
