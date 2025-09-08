Munarbek Seyitbek uulu starts with victory at World Boxing Championships

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu started with a victory at the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. The World Boxing website says.

The Kyrgyz athlete is competing in the 60 kg weight category and started in the 1/16 finals.

In the first match, his opponent was a representative of Albania. After three rounds, Munarbek Seyitbek uulu won with a score 4:1 and advanced to the next round.

In the 1/8 finals, he will fight against England’s William Hewitt. This fight will take place on September 8.

Another representative of the Kyrgyz Republic, Ikhtiyar Nishonov, also started with a victory.

Olympic medalist Munarbek Seyitbek uulu made his professional debut in the ring this summer.