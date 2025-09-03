15:43
Parliament approves Kanat Sagynbaev as Minister of Labor of Kyrgyzstan

Today, at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh, deputies unanimously approved the appointment of Kanat Sagynbaev to the post of Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan.

At least 81 MPs voted for his candidacy without discussion, supporting the proposal of President Sadyr Japarov.

In his speech to the deputies, the new minister expressed gratitude for the trust shown to him and emphasized his readiness to make every effort to fulfill his duties. He outlined the key areas of work: ensuring the protection and support of all social groups — from youth to the elderly, attention to people with disabilities and assistance to those who find themselves in a difficult life situation, resolving labor migration issues — both the departure of Kyrgyzstanis abroad and employment of foreign workers in the country.

«Every citizen is part of the human capital of our republic. Our task is to create conditions for the development of potential, talents and abilities of people for the benefit of the development of Kyrgyzstan,» Kanat Sagynbaev noted, adding that his work will be in line with the National Development Strategy until 2030.

He also expressed his readiness to closely cooperate with the Parliament, the head of state and the Cabinet of Ministers in solving all the tasks set.
