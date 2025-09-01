Foreign nationals attack police officer at Irkeshtam checkpoint parking lot

A video circulating online shows several foreign nationals behaving aggressively, shouting, and attacking a police officer. At the end of the footage, the officer fires a shot into the air.

According to a police source, the incident occurred on August 31 at the parking lot of Irkeshtam checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border. It was reported that Chinese citizens transporting cargo to Kyrgyzstan reacted aggressively to remarks made by a security officer of the Interior Ministry and attacked him, forcing the officer to fire a warning shot.

The incident has been registered in the information log of the Internal Affairs Department of Osh region. An investigation is underway.