New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan

The new 2025/2026 academic year has begun in educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The First Bell will ring in schools today, September 1.

The Ministry of Education announced the topics of the first lessons:

For grades 1: «I’m going to school — a treasure of knowledge!»;

For grades 2-4: «My favorite school — my flourishing Motherland!»;

For grades 5-9: «Who do I want to become and how will the «new» school help me with this?»;

For grades 10-11: «Education of the future: what does Altyn Kazyk program give me?»

This program provides for the modernization of the education system — the transition to a 12-year school education format.

Due to the reform, more than 200,000 first- and second-graders will sit at their desks for the first time this year.

There are 2,394 schools in the republic, including 224 private ones. More than 1.5 million children study there. More than 93,000 teachers are involved in the school education system, there are vacancies.