09:49
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan

The new 2025/2026 academic year has begun in educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan. The First Bell will ring in schools today, September 1.

The Ministry of Education announced the topics of the first lessons:

  • For grades 1: «I’m going to school — a treasure of knowledge!»;
  • For grades 2-4: «My favorite school — my flourishing Motherland!»;
  • For grades 5-9: «Who do I want to become and how will the «new» school help me with this?»;
  • For grades 10-11: «Education of the future: what does Altyn Kazyk program give me?»

This program provides for the modernization of the education system — the transition to a 12-year school education format.

Due to the reform, more than 200,000 first- and second-graders will sit at their desks for the first time this year.

There are 2,394 schools in the republic, including 224 private ones. More than 1.5 million children study there. More than 93,000 teachers are involved in the school education system, there are vacancies.
link: https://24.kg/english/341694/
views: 125
Print
Related
Bishkek students to study online until September 15
12-year education: New textbooks being shipped to regions of Kyrgyzstan
Three Sapat schools transferred to Ministry of Education oversight
Preschool education coverage in Kyrgyzstan grows to 44.3 percent
Gulnaz Supaeva appointed rector of Kyrgyz Economic University
Additional enrollment in first and second grades to open on August 25
Digitalization to free teachers from paperwork, Education Ministry believes
Digitalization helps combat “ghost students and teachers” in schools
54,000 teachers to be provided with laptops by November 2025
Minister of Construction inspects repair of schools in Bishkek
Popular
KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change KOICA holds seminar on Smart Agriculture and Climate Change
Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square Concert on Kyrgyzstan's Independence Day to be held on Ala-Too Square
First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia First cases of chikungunya virus detected in Russia
SCO as a model of building new type of international relations SCO as a model of building new type of international relations
1 September, Monday
09:33
Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek Driver who hit four pedestrians detained in Bishkek
09:27
Part of Bishkek to have no water on September 2
09:21
New academic year begins in educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan
31 August, Sunday
20:52
Sadyr Japarov attends event ahead of SCO summit in Tianjin
14:26
Sadyr Japarov holds talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping
12:05
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
11:52
Jalal-Abad celebrates 34th anniversary of independence. Photo report
10:43
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day