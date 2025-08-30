11:09
USD 87.39
EUR 102.05
RUB 1.09
English

Control over quarantineable products tightened in Batken region

Control over the import of quarantineable products has been strengthened in Batken region. The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Monitoring of the phytosanitary condition of fruit and vegetable products has also been carried out.

The regional department inspected markets, greenhouses and seedling growing farms. Explanatory talks were held with residents about the inadmissibility of importing seeds and planting material without permits and that smuggled products cause damage to the environment and agriculture, and contribute to the spread of quarantine pests.

Kadamzhai, Kyzyl-Kiya, Dostuk automobile checkpoints, as well as Chechme (Sokh) and Ak-Kiya (Shakhimardan) posts located near the enclaves of Batken region were inspected.
link: https://24.kg/english/341584/
views: 90
Print
Related
International experts to assess Kyrgyzstan's veterinary system
World Organization for Animal Health to conduct inspection in Kyrgyzstan
Agriculture Ministry strengthens control over feed and veterinary drugs
40 vehicles handed over to Veterinary Service in Kyrgyzstan
Importers warned about increased phytosanitary control
Veterinary Service calls on farmers to vaccinate livestock and domestic animals
Veterinary clinic opened in Ala-Buka district
Facts of sale of dead meat revealed in Kyrgyzstan – Veterinary Service
Veterinary service to purchase vaccines against foot-and-mouth disease, rabies
Application for veterinary certificate can be filed online in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics Germany to help Kyrgyzstan develop transit and logistics
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme National Bank of Kyrgyzstan warns about another fraudulent scheme
Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives Kyrgyzstan attracts German tourists and investors through joint initiatives
Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan Second earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
30 August, Saturday
10:55
National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to team of Hungary National futsal team of Kyrgyzstan lost to team of Hung...
10:48
Kyrgyzstan's public debt grows by 33.2 percent for year
10:42
Control over quarantineable products tightened in Batken region
10:26
Earthquake registered in south of Kyrgyzstan
10:16
Four industrial enterprises opened in Bishkek