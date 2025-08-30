Control over quarantineable products tightened in Batken region

Control over the import of quarantineable products has been strengthened in Batken region. The Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance Service of the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Monitoring of the phytosanitary condition of fruit and vegetable products has also been carried out.

The regional department inspected markets, greenhouses and seedling growing farms. Explanatory talks were held with residents about the inadmissibility of importing seeds and planting material without permits and that smuggled products cause damage to the environment and agriculture, and contribute to the spread of quarantine pests.

Kadamzhai, Kyzyl-Kiya, Dostuk automobile checkpoints, as well as Chechme (Sokh) and Ak-Kiya (Shakhimardan) posts located near the enclaves of Batken region were inspected.