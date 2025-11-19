Bakyt Sydykov: $1.65 billion needed to develop Kyrgyzstan's transport sector

At the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Business Forum, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov emphasized that developing a logistics hub is one of the key areas of implementation of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program until 2030. The ministry’s press service reported.

«In 2024, investment in the transport sector amounted to approximately $200 million. However, to fully develop the industry, we need to attract additional $1.65 billion, which opens up significant opportunities for investors to implement large infrastructure projects,» the minister said.

Regarding the dynamics of Kyrgyzstan’s road freight turnover, Bakyt Sydykov noted that the industry is demonstrating steady growth. «According to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) data, over the past four years, freight turnover has increased by 82 percent—from 26 million to 44 million tons. We plan to increase the total volume of freight traffic by all modes of transport to at least 110 million tons per year by 2030,» he said.

The minister particularly emphasized the importance of effective interaction between all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan’s logistics system: rail, air, and road.

Kyrgyzstan’s main cargo air hubs are Manas (Bishkek) and Osh airports, where cargo traffic has increased 12-fold over the past four years.

Rail transport consistently carries 2-3 million tons, demonstrating significant potential for the growth of interregional connections.

Currently, major projects to develop air travel are under construction and are being prepared for opening: a new international airport in Jalal-Abad region will become the country’s third air hub. Modernization of Manas and Tamchy international airports is ongoing.

The head of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce also emphasized that diversifying logistics corridors and developing multimodal transportation will be the next step in fulfilling Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic potential.