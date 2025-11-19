17:33
USD 87.45
EUR 101.36
RUB 1.07
English

Bakyt Sydykov: $1.65 billion needed to develop Kyrgyzstan's transport sector

At the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Business Forum, Minister of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan Bakyt Sydykov emphasized that developing a logistics hub is one of the key areas of implementation of Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program until 2030. The ministry’s press service reported.

«In 2024, investment in the transport sector amounted to approximately $200 million. However, to fully develop the industry, we need to attract additional $1.65 billion, which opens up significant opportunities for investors to implement large infrastructure projects,» the minister said.

Regarding the dynamics of Kyrgyzstan’s road freight turnover, Bakyt Sydykov noted that the industry is demonstrating steady growth. «According to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) data, over the past four years, freight turnover has increased by 82 percent—from 26 million to 44 million tons. We plan to increase the total volume of freight traffic by all modes of transport to at least 110 million tons per year by 2030,» he said.

The minister particularly emphasized the importance of effective interaction between all modes of transport in Kyrgyzstan’s logistics system: rail, air, and road.

Rail transport consistently carries 2-3 million tons, demonstrating significant potential for the growth of interregional connections.

Kyrgyzstan’s main cargo air hubs are Manas (Bishkek) and Osh airports, where cargo traffic has increased 12-fold over the past four years.

Currently, major projects to develop air travel are under construction and are being prepared for opening: a new international airport in Jalal-Abad region will become the country’s third air hub. Modernization of Manas and Tamchy international airports is ongoing.

The head of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce also emphasized that diversifying logistics corridors and developing multimodal transportation will be the next step in fulfilling Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic potential.
link: https://24.kg/english/351522/
views: 132
Print
Related
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan introduces pay supplements for transport sector workers
Eco-friendly transport to be introduced in Issyk-Kul region
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes
Over 101 billion soms allocated for roads and transport for five years
Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan discuss work in transport sector
Transport Minister and Russian Ambassador discuss movement of heavy vehicles
Uzbekistan intends to implement three large transport projects
Bishkek City Hall approves concept for development of transport infrastructure
Taalaibek Daiyrbekov: Monorail is a utopia, metro is a new perspective
Chairman of Cabinet promises to solve transport problems in Bishkek in 2023
Popular
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports Kyrgyzstan's trade turnover falls by $1 billion due to drop in exports
Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment Edil Baisalov states attempts to fuel anti-China sentiment
Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent Presidents of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan meet in Tashkent
19 November, Wednesday
17:27
40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhashyl Muras program 40 trees planted in Saimaluu-Tash Park as part of Zhash...
17:18
Drivers’ brawl: Citizens of China placed in pretrial detention center
17:07
Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kyrgyzstan for official visit
16:58
Flights from Bishkek to Karakol to be operated four times a week
16:54
Kumtor’s revenues for 10 months exceed plan by nearly 25 billion soms