Transport Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan discuss new bus routes

On August 13, Minister of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan Absattar Syrgabaev met with Minister of Transport of Kazakhstan Nurlan Sauranbaev at Ak-Zhol checkpoint located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border. The press service of the Ministry of Transport reported.

The minister congratulated his colleague on his appointment to the post.

During the meeting, Absattar Syrgabaev raised the issues of opening international bus routes Karakol — Almaty and Cholpon-Ata — Almaty through Kegen checkpoint, as well as the exchange of additional permits for Kyrgyz freight carriers. In turn, Nurlan Sauranbaev expressed his consent on these issues.

In addition, the Kazakh side raised issues of modernization and increasing the capacity of checkpoints located on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh state border. The parties agreed to work together in this direction.

The ministers discussed current issues in the field of roads and transport and agreed to hold further bilateral meetings. The meeting was held in a friendly atmosphere.
