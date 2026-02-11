Cabinet of Ministers plans to turn Kyrgyzstan into regional hub by 2030

Kyrgyzstan’s geostrategic location enables the country to transform into a major regional hub for financial, trade and logistics flows. The National Development Program through 2030 says.

The growth of e-commerce and the need to diversify transport routes have increased the importance of this development vector. To unlock this potential, the authorities have set ambitious targets.

Key targets include:

increasing railway freight turnover to 15 million tons per year;

construction and rehabilitation of at least 50 percent of national-level roads;

expansion of warehousing capacity, with at least 1 million square meters of new logistics facilities;

growth of air passenger traffic to 7 million people and air cargo volumes to 45,000 tons;

increasing the transport sector’s contribution to GDP to $1.5 billion.

Priority projects and objectives

The government places particular emphasis on the development of the road network, including modernization of the North—South highway and the use of modern materials to ensure longer road durability.

In the railway sector, strategic priorities include the implementation of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway project, as well as full electrification of rail lines and renewal of rolling stock.

Urban transport is also set to undergo a large-scale transformation.

The authorities plan to shift to environmentally friendly electric buses, expand the network of charging stations, and develop comfortable pedestrian infrastructure with bicycle lanes. Public transport will be given priority in cities of national significance.

In civil aviation, the focus is on expanding flight geography, modernizing airports and developing regional and general aviation. To improve transport efficiency, Kyrgyzstan plans to attract international operators and introduce intelligent transport systems.

Simplification of customs procedures and the development of transport corridors toward China, Iran, Pakistan and Russia are expected to strengthen the country’s position within the regional ecosystem.