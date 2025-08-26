Smart agriculture project to be launched in Issyk-Kul region

As part of the working visit of the delegation of the Kyrgyz Republic to the People’s Republic of China, the head of the office of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic in Issyk-Kul region, Askat Azarbekov, signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Chinese company Yongren Xinyou Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. The head of the delegation, Askat Azarbekov, reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, the agreement provides for the creation of a demonstration base for smart agriculture in Issyk-Kul region using modern digital solutions — «smart» irrigation systems, monitoring and data analysis.

The project is designed for five years and assumes a total economic effect of about 300 million yuan (3.6 billion soms), as well as the introduction of advanced agricultural technologies, training of local specialists and farmers.

The signing of the memorandum will be an important step in modernizing the agro-industrial complex of Issyk-Kul region, attracting investment, increasing employment and competitiveness of products in the international market.

In the coming months, the parties will agree on the details and begin the practical implementation of the project.

In addition, during the visit to China, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed with the Chinese company Shandong Baofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. The agreement is aimed at developing the production and agricultural use of agrofilm in Issyk-Kul region.

This project will:

— provide local farmers with modern materials for plant growing adapted to the climatic conditions of Issyk-Kul region;

— increase crop yields through the introduction of innovative technologies;

— consider the prospects for localizing the production of agrofilm in the region, which will create new jobs and contribute to the development of the industrial sector;

— strengthen the export potential of the region through the production of products that meet international standards.

The parties agreed to work together to organize training for farmers and agricultural enterprises in methods of using agrofilm, exchange information about the market and promote products in Kyrgyzstan.