Geothermal resort cluster may be created in Kyrgyzstan

Daniyar Kosumbaev, President of the Tourism Development Support Fund, held talks with representatives of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The discussions focused on prospects for further cooperation, including Kyrgyzstan’s participation in an international tourism exhibition in Japan and the implementation of new joint projects to develop tourism infrastructure.

Particular attention was paid to the potential creation of a geothermal resort cluster in Kyrgyzstan. JICA representatives noted that the agency had previously conducted analytical research in Issyk-Kul region and expressed readiness to share the results with the Fund for further practical project implementation.

Daniyar Kosumbaev emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is interested in boosting tourism exchange, particularly in increasing the number of Japanese tourists.

The Tourism Fund praised the support of the Japanese government through JICA and expressed gratitude for its consistent contribution to the development of Kyrgyzstan’s tourism sector, which strengthens bilateral cooperation and promotes the country on the international stage.