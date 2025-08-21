16:23
Youth football team of Kyrgyzstan defeats Kazakhstan's Kairat

Kyrgyzstan’s youth football team defeated Kazakhstan’s Kairat in a friendly match in Almaty. The Kyrgyz Football Union reported.

According to it, players under 17 continue to prepare for the qualifying round of the 2026 Asian Cup, which will be held from November 22 to 30 in Bishkek.

The match took place at the stadium of the Timur Segizbaev Academy (Almaty Children’s and Youth Football Sports School) and ended with a 2:1 victory for the Kyrgyzstan’s team.

Bekzat Kazakov scored twice for the Kyrgyzstan’s team, coached by Alexander Bauer.
