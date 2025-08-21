Berry warehouse burns down in Bishkek

A warehouse storing berries burned down in Kok-Zhar village on Yntymak Street in Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek. The Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) reported.

The fire was first tackled at 11.55 a.m. by one firefighting crew from rescue unit No. 7. Additional crews from rescue units No. 5 and No. 7 were dispatched at 12.15 p.m. and 12.24 p.m., bringing the total number to three firefighting divisions. The city’s MES emergency service and two water tankers from the City Hall also assisted in extinguishing the fire.

Preliminary reports indicate that the private warehouse, built using sandwich panels, contained wooden and plastic fruit crates along with raspberries, strawberries, and other berries. The fire covered an estimated 1,500 square meters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.