Digital ecosystem: Cabinet Chairman on Beeline’s acquisition by state bank

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Head of the Presidential Administration of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in an event marking the consolidation of Sky Mobile (Beeline brand) with Eldik Bank, the Cabinet’s press service reported.

Adylbek Kasymaliev emphasized that this step marks the beginning of building a digital ecosystem where banking and telecommunications services, electronic payments, marketplaces, and government services will operate as a unified mechanism accessible to every citizen across Kyrgyzstan.

He added that the Cabinet expects Beeline’s management not only to maintain high service standards but also to accelerate innovation, including the development of fifth-generation (5G) networks, the introduction of new-generation digital platforms and services, improvements in telecom infrastructure in the regions, and the creation of an enabling environment for startups, fintech companies, and the IT sector.

The event also featured a presentation on the company’s future plans.
