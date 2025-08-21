Less than 30 percent of housing insured in Kyrgyzstan

As of August 20, less than 30 percent of the housing stock in Kyrgyzstan is insured. The State Insurance Organization JSC reported.

According to the company, the total number of residential premises in the republic is 1,251,515 units.

At the same time, the number of current contracts for compulsory housing insurance is 372,213, which covers 29.7 percent of the total housing stock. A year ago, this figure was only 12.3 percent.

The highest rates of housing insurance are in:

Jalal-Abad region — 37.1 percent;

Osh region — 35.7 percent;

Talas region — 33.1 percent.

At least 183 insurance payments were made in 2025 in the amount of 20.27 million soms.

The Law «On Compulsory Insurance of Residential Premises against Fire and Natural Disasters» was adopted in the Kyrgyz Republic in 2015.