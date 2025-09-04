Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6 billion soms

In the first half of 2025, the revenues of Kyrgyzstan’s insurance companies reached 4.6 billion soms. This is twice as much as in the same period last year. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

There are 18 insurance companies operating in the country.

The main share of income (92 percent) is insurance payments. The profit of the insurance sector was recorded at 744.6 million soms. The growth was 2.2 times compared to the first half of 2024.

As of July 1, more than 1.6 million insurance contracts were concluded, 89 percent of which were with individuals. 59 percent of the total are voluntary insurance contracts.

During this period, 17,000 insurance cases were registered. The main payments were for voluntary property insurance (70 percent), medical insurance (9 percent) and compulsory motor third-party liability insurance (9 percent).