10:21
USD 87.44
EUR 101.92
RUB 1.08
English

Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6 billion soms

In the first half of 2025, the revenues of Kyrgyzstan’s insurance companies reached 4.6 billion soms. This is twice as much as in the same period last year. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

There are 18 insurance companies operating in the country.

The main share of income (92 percent) is insurance payments. The profit of the insurance sector was recorded at 744.6 million soms. The growth was 2.2 times compared to the first half of 2024.

As of July 1, more than 1.6 million insurance contracts were concluded, 89 percent of which were with individuals. 59 percent of the total are voluntary insurance contracts.

During this period, 17,000 insurance cases were registered. The main payments were for voluntary property insurance (70 percent), medical insurance (9 percent) and compulsory motor third-party liability insurance (9 percent).
link: https://24.kg/english/342162/
views: 72
Print
Related
Over 3,000 drivers fined for lack of CMTPL insurance in Kyrgyzstan
Less than 30 percent of housing insured in Kyrgyzstan
Daiyrbek Orunbekov tells about new insurance contributions for farms
Kyrgyzstan simplifies obtaining of insurance policies through Tunduk app
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves agreement with China on social insurance
Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies paid out 60.3 million soms since start of 2025
Number of insured housing in Kyrgyzstan increases 2.4 times
Bishkek Mayor instructs to insure 100 percent of municipal property
Parliament adopts bill obliging Kyrgyzstanis to take out insurance
SCNS to insure life and health of border guards
Popular
24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day 24.kg news agency congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Independence Day
CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan CAFA Nations Cup: Kyrgyzstan plays a draw with Turkmenistan
Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship Kyrgyzstan to take over SCO chairmanship
Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day Kyrgyzstan takes congratulations on Independence Day
4 September, Thursday
10:05
Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6 billion soms Revenues of Kyrgyzstan's insurance companies reach 4.6...
09:52
State Development Bank to finance small HPP construction on Tuyuk River
09:37
Asian Cup Qualifiers (U23): Kyrgyzstan defeats Palestine
09:30
Actor of Kyrgyz Puppet Theater takes part in International School-Laboratory
09:03
Talant Ogobaev's personal exhibition In Search to open in Bishkek
3 September, Wednesday
19:22
Sadyr Japarov meets with CPC Standing Committee member Cai Qi in China
19:09
Large-scale reconstruction of museum starts on Sulaiman-Too in Osh
19:02
New mausoleum to be built in Osh honoring Alimbek Datka and Kurmanjan Datka
18:56
Two hydrounits of Uch-Kurgan HPP to be reconstructed simultaneously
18:02
Transnational fraudsters detained in Bishkek: Losses amount to millions of soms