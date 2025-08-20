10:31
Minister of Construction inspects repair of schools in Bishkek

The Minister of Architecture, Construction, Housing and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan inspected the progress of construction and major repairs of schools in Bishkek. The press service of the ministry reported.

The official familiarized himself with the condition of several social facilities, including educational institutions that are preparing for the new academic year, and instructed to pay special attention to the quality and timing of the work.

In particular, Nurdan Oruntaev visited the construction site of the additional building of school No. 21, located on Gorky Street. A four-story building had already been built for this educational institution. The construction of a two-story building is currently being completed.

The head of the Ministry of Construction also inspected school-lyceum No. 5 named after Professor A. Moldokulov. It is undergoing its first major repairs in the last 44 years.

The educational institution is designed for 1,900 students.
link: https://24.kg/english/340274/
